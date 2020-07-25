Bhubaneswar: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday slammed the state government for its alleged apathy towards the street vendors who are the worst-hit during the pandemic and demanded insurance coverage for them. The ruling BJD was also quick to react to the saffron party’s charges.

“The government is sitting idle just announcing shutdowns and lockdowns. It is unable witness the problems of street vendors and slum dwellers in urban areas,” said BJP leader Dillip Mohanty.

Rising above politics, the state government should provide health insurance to the street vendors under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme and bear the premium amount for the same, he said.

Similarly, he said, the government also needs to take steps to provide Rs 10,000 as loan to the vendors under the central scheme. He also demanded provision of 5 kg rice and 1 kg dal to all urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Mohanty also urged the government to come up with a special package for the people living in slum areas.

Reacting to this, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the BJP is not aware of the fact that the state government has already provided three months’ free 5 kg rice and 1 kg dal in advance to all ration card holders in April, 2020 and is now going to further provide 5 months’ free rice and dal to all NFSA card holders.

It seems that the BJP has not gone through these aspects and are therefore spreading falsehood, thereby misleading the people of the state, the BJD leader said.

Further, he said, during the lockdown, the state government has provided Rs 3,000 assistance to 45,600 street vendors amounting to Rs13.68 crore as well as Rs 1,500 assistance each for construction workers during the lockdown.

“Instead of politicising the issues during the fight against coronavirus, the BJP should rather cooperate with the state government for larger interests of 4.5 crore people of the state. It clearly shows that for BJP politics comes first and the people of Odisha the next,” he reacted.

PNN