Bhubaneswar: The process for electing new state president and national council members of the BJP is expected to conclude by July 1, Odisha BJP election officer and MP Pratap Sarangi said Saturday.

Bihar MP Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed as an observer by the central election officer to oversee and manage the organisational election, he said.

“Odisha BJP needs a leader who can unite and lead the party effectively. Our internal democratic process guarantees the selection of the right candidate.

The BJP is the only party where leadership is elected from the grassroots to the national level,” Sarangi said.

Party sources said candidates can file nominations from 11 am to 2 pm June 30, and those will be scrutinised between 2 pm and 3 pm.

The final list will be published by 4 pm when the candidates will be allotted election symbols. The voting will be held between 10 am and 12 pm July 1.

The result will be declared by 12.30 pm. The BJP conducts its organisational elections every three years, which start at the local level and culminate with the election of the national president.

