Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday announced that the state branch of the National School of Drama (NSD) will be established in Keonjhar district.

The chief minister made the announcement while inaugurating a theatre workshop jointly organised by the NSD and dance academy Spiraja in Keonjhar town.

He said the NSD branch would be set up with the cooperation of the central government and assured that the state government would extend all necessary support for the development of the institute.

Keonjhar is a land rich in natural resources, tradition and cultural heritage. From folk music and dance to storytelling and rituals, the district carries a deep cultural heritage. When national institutions like NSD are set up in the district, it would help build a bridge between traditional and modern art, the chief minister said.

Majhi said art and culture are the soul of any society, reflecting its thoughts, struggles, hopes, and dreams.

“Drama is a powerful medium to express our thoughts. It not only entertains but also educates people. It raises questions, shares awareness and connects the audience with the emotions of the society. Through drama, we learn empathy, discipline, teamwork and self-expression,” he said.

He stated that the National School of Drama has played a historic role in shaping the Indian theatre scene and connecting artists with the performing arts from generation to generation.

The Odisha government is committed to promoting art and culture, supporting young talent, preserving traditional forms, and creating new platforms for creative expression, he said, adding, “We want our youth to dream big, but remain connected to their roots”.

He also highlighted Odisha’s rich performing arts traditions, including the jatra culture of Ganjam district, Danda Nata or Jhamu Jatra, and the Chhaudance of Mayurbhanj district.