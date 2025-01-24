Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said the state budget will prioritise industry, tourism and fill vacant government posts.

In a pre-budget consultation meeting attended by former finance ministers, financial experts and association representatives, Majhi emphasised creating a “people’s budget” with focus on strengthening the rural economy.

He invited public suggestions via email, WhatsApp, and social media by January 31.

Majhi said key sectors under focus include steel, IT, renewable energy, textile, petrochemicals, agro-industries, and port-based industries.

“The industry sector, especially agro-industry, is critical to improving the socio-economic condition of rural Odisha,” he said.

The state cabinet recently approved the ‘Viksit Gaon, Viksit Odisha’ scheme, aimed at creating sustainable income sources in villages to reduce migration to urban areas.

In its 2024 election manifesto, the BJP had promised to fill 1.5 lakh vacant government posts including 65,000 in two years and create employment for 3.5 lakh persons by 2029.

“We have already recruited 20,000 people in government posts so far while more than 40,000 posts will be filled in the next financial year,” the chief minister said.

The Odisha government has already approved investment proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, which are expected to create employment for 1.10 lakh people, he added.

In July last, the Majhi government presented a Rs 2.65 lakh crore budget for 2024-25 fiscal with focus on agriculture and irrigation.

PTI