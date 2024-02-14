Cuttack: Several passengers were injured after a private bus named ‘Chandan’ overturned on NH-16 near Gopalpur Chhak in Cuttack Wednesday, a source said.

Following the mishap, the injured persons were rescued and taken to SCB Medical and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to the source, the mishap took place at a busy section of the National Highway that connects the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. As many as 40 passengers were onboard when the bus overturned near Gopalpur Chhak.

However, the exact cause behind the overturning of the bus was not ascertained at the time of filing this report.

PNN