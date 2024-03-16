Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday decided to construct a Rs 128-crore bridge over the Mahanadi river in Cuttack district.

This was among the 14 decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The Cabinet approved a high-level bridge over the Mahanadi river,” Transport and Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu after the meeting of the council of ministers.

She said the bridge to be built at a cost of Rs 128 crore will be connected to the Brahmankanda-Sahukheta road in the Salepur block.

It will also act as an interlink between Cuttack-Paradip and Cuttack-Chandbali roads and will provide benefits to people residing on both sides of the river.

The tender for the project has been approved by the Cabinet in favour of ITL-CCPL (IV) and is targeted for completion within 36 months, the minister said.

The Cabinet also approved a scheme — Command Area Development and Water Management (CADWM) with an estimated cost of Rs 763.47 crore for another period of five years to 2028-29.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to sanction leasing 2.5 decimal of government land at Chauliaganj in favour of DAV SCN Medical Public School.

It also decided to exempt a premium of Rs 5.06 crore for the lease of government land at Chandrasekharpur in favour of Utkal Yadav Mahasabha for the construction of Yadav Bhawan.

PTI