Bhubaneswar: The Centre cancelled Friday senior IPS officer Himanshu Kumar Lal’s posting in RAW and sent him back to Odisha, a report said.

Lal, an Odisha cadre IPS officer has been on leave since the date of his transfer to Delhi. As he did not join in his new position for a lengthy period his posting has been cancelled, sources said. The deputation order which was issued in his favour is still valid, so he has opted for police service in the state.

Lal was deputed to the Central Government as Class-I Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat in June 2020. He was on deputation for a period of four years. Prior to his appointment in RAW, he was serving Odisha as the DIG of Police (northern range), Sambalpur. In a notification, the state Home Department had earlier said that Lal has been relieved of his duties to take up the new assignment in Delhi.

PNN