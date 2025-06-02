Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department has extended the deadline for submitting the Common Application Form (CAF) for +3 admissions via the SAMS portal, allowing students to apply until 11:45pm June 4.
As per the latest official notification, the deadline extension will provide much-needed relief to those awaiting examination results or facing delays in uploading documents.
The original deadline of June 1 was extended by three days after receiving multiple requests from students and parents.
Seat allotment will be based on the preferences entered in the CAF and seat availability at respective institutions.
For further information, applicants can visit www.samsodisha.gov.in or contact the e-Admission Helpline at 155335 or 1800-345-6770 (toll-free).
PNN