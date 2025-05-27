Patna: Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir has confirmed that he is now married, sharing the news in a heartfelt video message addressed to his students. Widely admired for his humble persona and commitment to education, Khan Sir explained that the decision to keep the wedding under wraps was influenced by ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Digital invites have been circulated for a wedding reception scheduled in Patna June 2. Additionally, Khan Sir plans to host a separate celebration exclusively for his students June 6. Both events will be simple and intimate affairs.

“I’m sharing this with you first because whatever I am today, it’s because of you,” he said in the message. “After the reception, I’ll host a special feast for all my students.”

While the educator has remained private about many aspects of his personal life, including his full name, often speculated to be Faisal Khan, reports suggest his wife is named AS Khan. Staying true to his reserved nature, he has chosen not to disclose further details.

The announcement was warmly received by his student community, many of whom appreciated his low-key approach to the wedding. Preparations for both the reception and student gathering are currently underway in Patna.

PNN