Bhubaneswar: A CBI court in Bhubaneswar Tuesday sentenced a former bank manager to four years of rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribe over seven years ago, a release said.

The court of Special CBI Judge, Bhubaneswar, found Duryodhan Sethy guilty in the case.

During his posting as branch manager of a bank in Dadaraghati in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, Sethy had demanded a bribe from a person for processing a poultry loan, and the latter registered a complaint with the agency August 8, 2016.

A trap was laid and the CBI nabbed Sethy while accepting a bribe of Rs5,000 August 9.

After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed October 27, 2016 and the court convicted Sethy after a trial, the CBI release added.

