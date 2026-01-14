Bhubaneswar: People across Odisha Wednesday took holy dips in different water bodies on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji took a dip in the Baitarani River in his home district of Keonjhar and also offered prayers at a Shiva temple.

“May this great tradition of Odisha further strengthen our social unity and harmony. May the blessings of Mahaprabhu keep the stream of the state’s progress uninterrupted, and may every family be filled with joy and happiness,” he said in a post on X.

Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival, marks the movement of the Sun northwards, towards the Tropic of Cancer. It is believed that worshipping the Sun keeps diseases and poverty at bay.

Thousands of people thronged the Jagannath temple in Puri on the occasion, with special rituals being held since the morning.

The sibling deities of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra were adorned in the ‘Makar Chourashi Besha’ on the occasion. Garlands of colourful flowers and holy basil are part of the trinity’s attire for the day.

The deities are offered a special sweet dish, ‘Makar Chaula’, prepared with newly-harvested rice, jaggery, grated coconut and bananas.

Meanwhile, the rituals at the famed Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar were disrupted due to a dispute between two groups of servitors.

A large number of people also visited the Chandrabhaga beach and the centuries-old Sun Temple in Konark to witness the sunrise.

In south Odisha, which has a sizeable Telugu population, people decorated the entrances of their houses with ‘rangoli’ and organised community feasts.

Kite flying added a splash of colour to the skies in different parts of the state, where children and adults alike participated in friendly competitions.

Extending greetings to the people, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said, “May the grace of the Divine Lord fill everyone’s lives with joy and exuberance.”

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also extended greetings on the occasion.

“May this unique festival of our culture and traditions fill everyone’s lives with happiness, peace, and prosperity,” he said in a social media post.

PTI