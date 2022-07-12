Bhubaneswar/Puri: Odisha Tuesday celebrated Rasagola Dibasa marking the divine trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath along with Sundarshana, returning to the main temple after 9-days Rath Yatra, in a ritual called “Niladri Bije.”

On Niladri Bije, according to legends, Maha Laxmi, the consort of Lord Jagannath, gets angry as she was left in the 12th century shrine alone and was not taken on Rath Jatra to the Shri Gundicha temple. An angry Maha Laxmi though allowed elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister-in-law Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshana into the temple, she closed the main gate for Lord Jagannath.

“In order to convince Maha Lakshmi, Lord Jagannath offers Rasagola (sweet dish made of curd cheese) and requests her to forgive him for not taking her in the Rath Yatra,” said Amit Mohanty, a researcher in the Jagannath culture.

Mohaty, who was also instrumental in collecting evidence supporting Rasogolla’s origin in the Puri Temple as the sweet dish is offered to the deities as “bhog” since centuries.

He said: “In earlier days, the dish was known as ‘Khira Mohan’ in the temple which is same as Rasagola.”

Asked about West Bengal’s claim on the origin of Rasagola, Mohanty said: “Our Rasagola is totally different from that of Bengal. The Rasagola in Bengal came into existence in 1868 while the same sweet dish dates back to about 500 years ago. There is mention of Rasagola in Dani Ramayan written by Balaram Das.”

“The Rasagola is there in Odisha as long as Rath Yatra is there. Lakhs of people have seen on television channels devotees offering Rasagola to Lord Jagannath on his return from Rath Yatra. There should not a debate on the origin of Rasagola. Let Bengal enjoy its Rasagola and we ours.” Mohanty said.

The Rasagola Dibasa is, however, been celebrated in the state since 2015, the year when Lord Jagannath’s Nabakalebara festival was held in that year.

Taking to twitter Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “It is a unique tradition in the Jagannath culture where Mahaprabhu offers Rasagola to Maa Laxmi in order to convenience her. Rasagola has a special place in Odia dishes.”

Tagging a picture, Patnaik greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Rasagola Dibasa.

Internationally acclaimed artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik also took to Twitter and shared the pictures of his beautiful creations on the occasion of Nilabri Bije.

“jai Jagannath… On the pious occasion of #NiladriBije, Mahaprabhu Jagannth while returning to Ratna Singhasan, offers Rasagola to #MahaLakshmi. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha for this unique ritual. #RasagolaDibasa,” Sudarshan said in his twitter post.

