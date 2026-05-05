Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will meet a BJD delegation May 11 to discuss the alleged illegality over the issuance of a second ballot paper to two BJP MLAs during the voting for the Rajya Sabha election March 16, an official said Tuesday.

In a letter to BJD MP Sasmit Patra, joint CEO Gopinath Kuanr said, “I am directed to inform you that a BJD delegation may meet the CEO, Odisha 11.05.2026 at 11.00 am to discuss the issues raised in the email dated 18.03.2026. It is, therefore, requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the said meeting on the scheduled date, time and venue.”

Earlier, April 28, Patra had written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alleging that the Rajya Sabha polls were illegal by issuance of a second ballot paper to two BJP MLAs – Upasana Mohapatra and Purna Chandra Sethi – during the Rajya Sabha elections.

In response to BJD’s letter, Rajendra Kumar Singh, Under Secretary, Election Commission of India, April 29, addressed a communication to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha, requesting an urgent appointment with the BJD delegation to examine the matter.

Also Read : RS polls row: BJD to meet CEC over second ballot

Subsequently, the CEO Odisha has scheduled a meeting with the BJD delegation May 11.

Meanwhile, the BJD president has constituted a team headed by Prasanna Acharya, Deputy Leader, BJD Legislature Party to meet the CEO.

Other members of the delegation are Pramila Mallik, Chief Whip, BJD and polling agent, Rajya Sabha polls, Pratap Deb, Deputy Chief Whip, BJD and party authorised agent, RS Polls, Arun Kumar Sahoo, MLA and counting agent, RS Polls; and Sasmit Patra MP and counting agent.

In a statement, the party said that the BJD reiterates its demand for immediate statutory action on the alleged irregularities and seeks a fair and transparent inquiry to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process.