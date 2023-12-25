Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has urged the people of the state to avoid using plastics while going for picnics to tourist destinations and places including forests.

In this regard, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and ‘Youth for Water’ along with civil society social organizations are conducting statewide awareness campaigns. Jena requested everyone to support the efforts of the SPCB and ‘Youth for Water’.

He said that the campaign will not only make the forests plastic-free, but it will also make environment green and healthy, thus helping our future generation. In this context, Jena further said, “Nature provides us many services from the environment. So it is our responsibility to take care of Mother Nature as her guardian.

During the Christmas and New Year celebrations, when tourists, youths and the general public go to any natural place or tourist destination to enjoy the peace and beauty of nature, they are requested to take as many reusable plates as possible.

He advised people not to use single-use or single-use plastic materials, and also to use green materials such as plates and cups made of leaves that are compostable or biodegradable, and not to forget to clean the picnic spots after use. He asked picnickers to use designated places for disposing garbages.

“Let’s pledge for a plastic-free picnic this season and preserve our nature for the future. Avoid single-use plastic items, carry reusable plates, glasses and spoons, use cloth napkin instead of tissue paper, practice use of green alternatives like leaf plates and bowls and dispose of waste in the dustbin,” he said.

By ARINDAM GANGULY, OP