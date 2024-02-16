Bhubaneswar: As many as 3,86,250 students are expected to appear for the Class XII (Plus II) examinations scheduled to start, Friday. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), conducting the examinations, released an advisory for students in this regard, Thursday.

Among other courses, as many as 2,37,750 students are expected to appear for Arts, 1,16,620 for Science and 26,089 for Commerce, according to CHSE.

The examinations will conclude March 20, 2024.

In December last year, the council had released the complete schedule of the examination for arts, science, commerce, distance education (DE), correspondence courses and vocational streams.

For detailed examination schedule for the abovementioned streams click here.

The scheduled examination, both theory and practical, will proceed as planned, regardless of any subsequently declared holidays on the specified dates.

Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre 30 minutes before the scheduled start time, ensuring they enter the examination room/ hall at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to take their designated seats. The examinations will be conducted under the vigilant observation of CCTV Surveillance, the council said.

PNN