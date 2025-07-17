Bhubaneswar: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.56 crore by promising her high returns, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Kamadev Rout and Bikram Kumar Jethi.

The victim, who hails from Salipur area of Cuttack district, had transferred Rs 57.39 lakh to 10 different bank accounts furnished by the accused persons. She had also given cash of Rs 98.60 lakh to the accused on different dates, the CID said in a statement.

The complainant had given the money to the accused person for investment in different online platforms between February 2024 and February 2025, it said.

When she did not get back her invested money, the victim lodged a complaint with the cyber police station of the Crime Branch, a police officer said.

The accused persons, with an intention to further extract money from the victim, contacted her over the phone and came down to Cuttack on July 16 and 17 and were apprehended by a CID team, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused persons purchased several properties, including land, vehicle and gold ornaments in Bhubaneswar and Jharkhand, the official added.

Further investigation is underway to trace the links of the accused persons and find out their investment in this case, he added.

PTI