Bhubaneswar: Amid reports of procedural violation on document registration process, the State’s Revenue and Disaster Management Department has directed all registering authorities to ensure strict compliance with legal provisions related to document registration.

The government has taken note of a growing number of instances where registration work is being carried out at individuals’ homes. It clarified that such practices are not in line with the objectives and framework of the Indian Registration Act, 1908, and the Odisha Registration Rules, 1988.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Arvind Padhee has directed the Inspector General of Registration to enforce these norms rigorously, said officials.

Registration at a residence is permitted only under exceptional circumstances in accordance with the rules.

This includes cases where a person is unable to visit the registration office due to physical illness, legal custody, or other compelling reasons. Only in such genuine situations are registration officials authorised to conduct the process outside the office premises.

The department emphasised that registration outside office premises is an exception and should not become a routine practice. All such cases must strictly follow the procedures laid down under Rules 48 to 52 of the Odisha Registration Rules, 1988. Further, prior approval from the competent authority has been made mandatory for any such home registration.

If the case falls within the district but outside the jurisdiction, permission must be obtained from the ADM-cum-District Registrar. For cases outside the district but within the state, approval from the Inspector General of Registration is required, and for cases outside the state, government approval will be necessary.

The government has directed that home registration be allowed only in genuine and justified cases, with proper verification of reasons and related documents. It has also warned that any violation of these provisions will invite strict action.

All Additional District Magistrates and District Registrars have been instructed to closely monitor the implementation of these rules. The state government is committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to legal procedures in the document registration process.