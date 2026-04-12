Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday that around 800 schools will be developed as model educational institutes under a central scheme.

These schools will be developed with modern infrastructure, digital education, smart classrooms and innovative teaching methods, under the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, Majhi said.

The CM was speaking during an event at Kushaleswar Government High School in Keonjhar district.

Hailing the education system of the school, Majhi said that not only textual knowledge, but ethics, discipline and values are also taught in the institution.

Addressing the students, Majhi said education is not just for securing a job, but a way to build a life.

In today’s competitive era, along with academic knowledge, skills, creativity and new ideas are essential, the chief minister said.

Majhi added that a provision of more than Rs 31,997 crore has been made for the school and mass education department in the state budget for 2026-27.

Around 20,000 teachers were appointed in the last one-and-a-half years, while steps have been taken to appoint another 45,000 teachers, Majhi said.

Efforts are also underway to set up Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Primary Schools in every panchayat, he said.