Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that havildars, constables and sepoys working under the state police would get an additional month’s salary.

Majhi made this announcement while addressing the 45th annual convention of Havildar, Constable and Sepoy Mahasangh in Cuttack Monday.

“They will get a revised remuneration including an additional one month salary. The motorcycle allowance (earlier bi-cycle allowance) will also be increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000. As per the association’s demands, I announce an increase in uniform allowance (including shoes) to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000,” the Chief Minister said.

He also announced that a new office for Odisha Police Havildar-Constable-Sepoy Association will be set up in Bhubaneswar. The CM also said that the constable, havildar and sepoy will get Rs 10,000 as clothing allowance.

The Chief Minister also said that necessary steps will be taken regarding the recruitment of Class IV employees.

Stating that the sepoy, havildar and constables as the backbone of Odisha Police, the Chief Minister praised their contribution to the society as they work in chilly winter, heavy rain and hard summer. “The grassroots level law and order is properly maintained by these personnel,” the CM, said adding that the state government was sympathetic towards constables, havildars and sepoys.

Majhi said “service and safety” is the main mantra of Odisha Police. He called upon them to work with full responsibility and sensitivity.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the role of the state police during the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, who attended the programme as a guest, said the police can never be strong or prosperous without the cooperation of constables, havildars and sepoys.

On the occasion, Majhi also came down heavily on the previous government and accused it of using the police as a political weapon. “The previous BJD government misused the police force. The then ruling party was deploying police at political events while providing protection to capitalists, businessmen and criminals.”

PTI