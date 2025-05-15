Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday asked the development officers at the district level to work for the betterment of people by giving up their old habits and political favouritism as followed during the previous government.

While addressing the conference of the Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Chief Development Officers (CDOs) at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Hall here Thursday, CM Majhi also cautioned the officers to avoid misbehaving with elected representatives of the people.

He instructed the officers to rather work in coordination with the people’s representatives. The Chief Minister also revealed that he had personally experienced such rude behaviour when working as a Sarpanch.

Majhi exhorted the BDOs and CDOs to ensure that machines are not used for works in labour-intensive projects under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which will help greatly in mitigating the problem of migration of labourers and improve the economic status of rural poor.

He advised the BDOs and CDOs to work dedicatedly, considering themselves as servants of the people.

“You have been appointed to serve the people, so it is your duty to work with sincerity and sense of service. I want to make it clear here that strict action will be taken if you neglect performing your duty. Corruption or negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” said Majhi.

Majhi during his address also presented a detailed roadmap for a “Vikshit Odisha” (Developed Odisha).

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasised the critical role of the Panchayati Raj Department in transforming rural Odisha. He said that the government is committed to creating a prosperous and developed Odisha by implementing targeted grassroots development initiatives.

Highlighting the vision inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of “Viksit Bharat”, CM Majhi stressed the importance of holistic village development.

“Each panchayat and village should have at least one micro-tourism centre, a connecting road, resource centres, and access to basic amenities like drinking water, quality education, Anganwadi centres, and agricultural support,” he said.

“The efficiency of a block depends on the commitment of its officers. A villager should be able to visit the block office and find swift resolutions to their issues — whether it’s related to housing, drinking water, ration cards, or farming needs,” he added.

CM Majhi urged the officials to become active listeners and problem-solvers, saying their proactive engagement is key to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and realising the dream of a prosperous Odisha.

IANS