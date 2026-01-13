Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday called for immediate action and a coordinated approach to protect and develop Chilika Lake, a vital biodiversity hotspot that holds immense potential for eco-tourism.

At a high-level meeting held in Bhubaneswar, the CM instructed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan to restore the lake’s ecological balance and ensure its long-term sustainability.

Chilika, known as a sanctuary for migratory birds and rich aquatic life, is a critical part of Odisha’s natural heritage. However, with time, the lake has faced growing environmental challenges, including gradual closure of its mouth since 2000, which has led to a decline in its biodiversity.

Key proposals discussed at the meeting include dredging of the lake mouth, opening several connecting water channels, and boosting the region’s fishery resources. The plan also stresses the development of sustainable land-based infrastructure, alongside scientific research to monitor the lake’s ecosystem.

Highlighting the significance of Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, not only for its biodiversity but also for tourism, Majhi directed for creation of an independent tourism development plan. This will focus on eco-tourism initiatives that will help showcase the lake’s natural beauty without compromising its ecological integrity.

Among the tourism strategies outlined are hosting a bird festival, seafood festival, boat festival, and establishment of a lighthouse and an interpretation centre. These events are expected to attract eco-conscious travellers, further solidifying Chilika’s reputation as a top eco-tourism destination.

Officials confirmed that restoration of Chilika will take approximately five years to complete, with priority given to environmental balance and community involvement.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, Law Minister Pruthiviraj Harichandan, and Principal Secretary to the CM Anu Garg, along with senior officials from various departments.