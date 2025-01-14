Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Payal Nag for clinching two gold medals at the 6th Para Archery National Championship in Jaipur.

Payal, a native of Bolangir, had lost both her arms and legs in 2015 after accidentally coming in contact with a high-voltage electric wire in Chhattisgarh where her parents worked as migrant labourers, officials said.

After knowing about her talent, the then district collector of Bolangir Chanchal Rana got her admitted to a childcare institution, Parbati Giri Bal Niketan, and facilitated her admission to an archery training centre at Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The 17-year-old girl underwent intensive training for about one and a half years and clinched the two gold medals.

“Heartiest congratulations to Odisha’s proud para-athlete Payal Nag, who won the gold medals in the 6th National Archery Championship through her hard work,” the CM said.

“Despite her physical challenges, her determination, focus and efforts to achieve her goals have brought her success today. I pray to Mahaprabhu for her bright future,” he added.

PTI