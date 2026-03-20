Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced the regularisation of contractual schematic junior teachers, granting them full employee status.

The decision will take effect from their date of joining, with retrospective implementation from Jan. 1, 2026. Teachers appointed during the 2023–24 academic year will be covered under the move.

The government said the decision is expected to benefit more than 13,000 teachers across the state and provide greater job security and service benefits.