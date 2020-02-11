Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik owns assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore as on March 31, 2019, according to the property list of ministers released by the Odisha government Tuesday.

Patnaik’s assets include movable properties of Rs 62,66,663.93 and immovable inherited properties valued at over Rs 63,64,15,261.00.

While Excise and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has movable and immovable property worth over Rs 3,92, 88,071.88, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik owns assets worth over Rs 87,01,256.00.

Electronics and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera has immovable and movable property worth over Rs 26,10,224.00. Law Minister Pratap Jena, on the other hand, owns properties valued at over Rs 9,92,44,775.00, according to the list.