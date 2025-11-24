Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday condoled the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, and said his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artistes and cinema lovers.

Dharmendra died in Mumbai Monday, police confirmed. He was 89.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of legendary actor Shri Dharmendra ji. He captivated audiences for decades with his versatile performances and charismatic presence. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artistes and cinema lovers. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May his noble soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo said his death marks the end of an era.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra ji, fondly remembered as Bollywood’s He-Man and Dharam Paaji. A towering figure of Indian cinema, his unmatched legacy spanning over six decades, defined the golden age of mainstream cinema,” he said.

“He will forever remain a bona fide legend whose magic continues to live on in the pages of cinema history and in the hearts of millions. Rest in peace, Dharmendra ji. Your artistry and spirit will remain immortal,” the deputy CM added.