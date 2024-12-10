Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday reviewed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention during a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar between January 8-10 next year.

As per a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Majhi during the review meeting stated that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which started in 2003 is going to be held in Odisha for the first time.

Calling the mega event as a golden opportunity to establish Odisha in the world, the Chief Minister advised the authorities to organize the programme in a very fascinating and flawless manner and to highlight the image of Odisha in the whole world.

CM Majhi said that the cleanliness in Bhubaneswar should match international standards. He advised the officials to organize a special cleanliness drive in Bhubaneswar ahead of the event. The Chief Minister during the review meeting also gave the suggestion to involve the local people in the organisation of this festival.

As per the CMO, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will attend the grand festival of overseas Indians on the first day January 8. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are scheduled to attend the programme January 9 and January 10, respectively.

Plenary sessions on ‘Unraveling India’s Best Kept Secret’ and ‘Odisha – The Land of Opportunities’ will be held during the event. This apart, the delegates will get a glimpse of Odisha’s historical glory, art, sculpture, music, dance, tribal culture, language, literature, tourist places, etc. through digital and other mediums during the three-day event. Odisha’s vision for 2036 and 2047 will also be showcased at the event.

Around 10 festivals will be held in Bhubaneswar during this period. These festivals are Rajarani Music Festival (January 7-11), Mukteshwar Dance Festival (January 7-11), International Odissi Dance Festival (January 7-11), Tribal Dance and Folk Art Festival (January 7-11), Tribal Mela (January 5-15), Chilika Bird Festival (January 6-12), Flower Show (January 7-11), Food Fest (January 8-10) and Night Flea Market (January 8-10).

The renovation, lighting, attractive decorations of all roads in Bhubaneswar as well as hotel booking for the delegates are underway for this event. Tourist spots in the state, including Bhubaneswar, Puri are being beautified, a source said.

The state government is making all the arrangements to take the guests to 28 tourist destinations in different cities like Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark and Jajpur. The state government expects the visit of 7,500 delegates to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. More than 3,700 rooms have been booked for the guests, while home stays have also been arranged at some places, the source added.

Several ministers and senior officials of the state government were present in the review meeting held Monday.

IANS