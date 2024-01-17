Puri: The Rs 800 crore Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday.

The Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa was officially unveiled by Patnaik in presence of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divyasingha Deb and representatives of around 90 temples and thousands of devotees.

“The project has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath,” the Chief Minister said.

It includes parking areas, a new bridge and a road to ease pilgrim movement, a pilgrimage centre, restroom facilities, cloakrooms, toilets and other amenities for devotees in and around the Jagannath temple, officials said.

The pilgrim town of Puri has been decked up with flowers, colourful lights and graffiti for the occasion, they said.

A three-day-long yagna culminated Wednesday afternoon after Gajapati Maharaj of Puri Divyasingha Deb gave ‘purnahuti’ in the ‘havan’.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das informed that a special auditorium fitted with large digital screens has been set up on the parikrama for 900 guests.

The state government had announced Wednesday as a public holiday to facilitate people’s participation in the inauguration.

PNN & Agencies