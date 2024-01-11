Bhubaneswar: Hopeful for the resounding success of the inaugural World Odia Language Conference, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the logo of the ‘Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani’ Thursday with the tagline ‘Language is the Future’.

The conference is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 5.

“I hope that this conference will provide a good platform for the exchange of views among intellectuals, researchers, scholars, and students,” Patnaik said in a statement.

Noting that Odisha was the first state in the country formed on linguistic basis, Patnaik emphasised that the Odia language has gained the status of one of the classical languages, enriching the glory of the state and the language itself.

According to an official release from the CMO, the first World Odia Conference will discuss the past, present, and future of the Odia language, and set goals for its propagation.

The chief minister has directed the Odia language, literature, and culture department to coordinate with all parties concerned to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Eminent linguists and language researchers from around the world will participate in the discussions during the conference.

The Heritage Cabinet, chaired by the chief minister December 19, 2023, decided to hold the first Odia language conference in February.

“The conference aims to educate the present generation about the language. The discussions will focus on integrating the Odia language with professional courses, the role of the language in the digital era, and providing inputs to formulate policies accordingly,” said Sujata K Rout, secretary of the Odia language, literature, and culture department.

Odia became the sixth Indian language, after Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Sanskrit, and Tamil, to receive the classical tag from the Centre in February 2014.

In 2013, the state government had submitted a proposal to the Centre claiming that the Odia language is over 2,500 years old.

The Odisha Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2018, was passed by the state assembly, making it mandatory for state government officials to use the Odia language in official communications.

PTI