Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi left for New Delhi Monday evening on a three-day official visit.

Majhi is scheduled to attend a review meeting organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Tuesday morning, officials said.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Majhi was accompanied by minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

He would return to Bhubaneswar August 14.

This is Majhi’s third visit to the national capital after assuming the office of the Chief Minister.

PTI