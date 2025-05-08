Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed the home department to ensure that no officers below the rank of Superintendents of Police supervise cases of mob lynching, extremist activities and organised crime.

Majhi issued this direction while reviewing implementation of three criminal legislations — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) Wednesday night.

“Officers below the rank of SP should not be allowed to directly monitor the cases of mob lynching, extremist activities and organised crimes,” Majhi said and emphasised the need for e-FIR, e-summons, and e-evidence for expediting the justice delivery system.

In order to achieve this goal, Majhi suggested that the departments connect jails, hospitals, forensic labs, courts and others through video conferencing. This will enable witnesses to give their testimony from wherever they are.

The CM said that the investigation and justice delivery system should be done electronically wherever possible, according to a CMO statement.

Majhi also said that the modern mobile forensic vans should be deployed to improve the quality of investigations into crimes.

It was decided at the meeting to deploy at least 32 mobile forensic vans in the state soon.

More than 98 per cent of the police personnel and officers in the state have so far been sensitised on the new criminal laws, the statement said.

Forensic labs are being upgraded, and 247 additional posts have been created for forensic and cyber forensic experts, an official said.

Similarly, 100 per cent of the prison department staff have also been trained on the new law. Steps are also being taken for video conferencing in jails.

Apart, as many as 267 additional posts have been created in the prosecution cadre.

Measures are also being taken to change certain provisions of the state’s prosecution rules as per the BNSS, an official said.

