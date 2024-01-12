Bhubaneswar/ Jajpur: Noting that Odisha’s identity lies in its art and craft, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the second International Craft Summit in Jajpur town on a virtual platform Friday.

Patnaik said Odisha’s civilisational journey is intricately woven with the threads of artistic expression.

He added that the skills and craftsmanship of Odisha’s talented artisans have left an indelible mark, visible in every nook and cranny of the state.

Patnaik said this summit will take the state’s reputation to an international level.

He said the government is making sincere efforts to develop the state as a global hotspot for tourists, provide livelihoods and employment opportunities, and make the state attractive for investors.

While welcoming national and international delegates, the CM said the principles of their governance are best explained in the 5T (transformational) Model.

“It has reinforced the state’s commitment to ‘leave no one behind’ in the pursuit of equitable and inclusive development,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik also underlined that Odisha has some of the best craftsmanship in the country, with the highest number of artisans honoured with national awards, including the Padma Awards.

Regarding the Jagannath culture, the chief minister said the spiritual Odisha is deeply embedded in the worship of Lord Jagannath.

“The Jagannath culture is a narrative of values in respecting all religions and cultures. Apart from being a significant symbol of transformation, this will also be a manifestation of our great artistic heritage,” he said.

Highlighting the culture of Jajpur, he said the district’s cultural heritage is reflected in its vibrant art forms.

The artists of the district have always been ahead of their time in the design and tradition of paintings, architecture, sculpture, and handicrafts, he added.

He said Jajpur is widely considered to be the ancient capital of Odisha.

Along with its existing assets of religious and Buddhist tourism, it is also now growing as a top industrial hub of the country. It has huge potential to be a major tourist hub, he added.

Odisha’s Rural Development, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Priti Ranjan Ghadai said Jajpur is known for its indigenous skills. He said Jajpur is steadily growing as the Tussar Corridor of India.

Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Reeta Sahu said the state government is providing all support, including training facilities, to artisans.

Apart from MLAs of Jajpur, the head of the National Monument Authority Professor Kishor Basa, eminent Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and delegates from various countries attended the programme.

PTI