Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in Delhi Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

Majhi, along with Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia and senior officials offered floral tributes to a photograph of Singh at state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Later speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said Singh was a “great son of the country and was respected all over the world for his knowledge and skills in the field of economics”.

“Due to his liberal economic policies, India started its journey as a major economy of the world. As the Prime Minister, he accelerated the development of the country in various fields. His wisdom, politeness and honesty have created a unique identity for him in the field of politics,” Majhi said.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of Singh.

Congress leaders and workers paid tributes to Singh at Congress Bhawan. State Congress leaders expressed deep grief over the demise of the former Prime Minister and have prayed to God for peace to the departed soul.

“He has always thought about the upliftment of poor and middle-class people. He had a vision to strengthen the Indian economy and executed it. The MGNREGA scheme has proved to be a major milestone to eradicate unemployment,” senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik said.

“India has lost a great economist and leader. When India’s economy was in a sorry state, he took charge of the Finance Ministry and brought our country out of that situation,” another Congress leader, Panchanan Kanungo, said.

The BJD leaders also paid tribute to the departed leader.

“In his passing away, India has lost an illustrious leader whose humility, wisdom and compassion for the nation and its people will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. A glorious era of Indian leadership has ended with his passing away,” BJD MP Sasmit Patra said on X.

PTI