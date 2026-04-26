Chennai: Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made 74 not out to guide Chennai Super Kings to 158 for 7 after a sluggish start in their IPL match against Gujarat Titans Sunday.

Gaikwad faced 60 balls and hit six fours and four sixes to top-score for CSK who were asked to bat first. Jamie Overton then played a little cameo of six-ball 18 as CSK went past the 150-run mark.

For GT, pacer Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/25 while Arshad Khan took two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 158 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 74 not out; Kagiso Rabada 3/25).