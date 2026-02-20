Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is presenting the annual Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly Saturday.

This year the total Budget outlay is reportedly Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

“Odisha Budget 2026-27 is not just a financial document but a reflection of hope and aspirations. With Lord Jagannath’s blessings and the people’s unwavering trust, the government takes firm steps toward building a developed and prosperous Odisha,” CM Mohan Majhi said in a post on X.

Subhadra Yojana has received a substantial allocation of Rs 10,145 crore, followed by Rs 7,000 crore for the Jal Jeevan Yojana and Rs 6,309 crore for the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana.

Four new universities are proposed for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, and Jagatsinghpur districts. Campuses of seven new World Skill Centres are proposed to be developed by 2047, with a target of completing five campuses by 2036. An allocation of Rs 278 crore has been earmarked for the initiative.

Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the Shri Jagannath Museum and Library Centre, while an online digital hundi, ‘Samarpan,’ has been introduced for the Shri Jagannath Temple. A provision of Rs 5 crore has been proposed for the inventory and counting of the Ratna Bhandar.

An allocation of Rs 5,800 crore has been made for the ‘Mukhyamantri Swasthya Seva Mission’ in Odisha, while Rs 12 crore has been earmarked for the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana’.

An allocation of Rs 5,575 crore has been made for VB-G RAM G, while Rs 635 crore has been earmarked for the Prosperous Anganwadi Yojana. The government has set aside Rs 100 crore for 100 Model Mandis and Rs 240 crore for a grain storage project.

Further, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the Rare Earth Corridor, Rs 23 crore for the state AI mission and Rs 150 crore for the Tourism Land Bank Scheme. An allocation of Rs 23,182 crore has been made for the health sector.

An allocation of Rs 450 crore has been made for various rail projects within the state, while Rs 374 crore has been earmarked for ‘Odia Asmita’.

The Budget session began February 17 and will continue till April 8, with a recess from February 25 to March 8. The two-day general discussion on the Budget will be held February 23 and 24. The Appropriation Bill will be tabled March 31.

After the recess, the departmentally related standing committees will submit their reports before the House March 9.

PNN