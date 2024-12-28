Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday directed officials to ensure that no farmer affected by unseasonal rains is left without assistance.

Majhi, who reviewed the crop damage caused by the rains between December 20 and December 28, instructed concerned departmental officers to identify affected farmers and complete an accurate assessment of the damage by December 30.

During the meeting, it was decided that all affected farmers, whether insured or not, would receive assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in line with state and central government guidelines.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for a massive awareness campaign to ensure that insured farmers notify their respective insurance companies of their losses within the stipulated time. Official sources reported that approximately 1.26 lakh farmers have already filed loss reports under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Majhi urged insured farmers to report their crop losses by Sunday and encouraged all registered farmers to use the “Krishi Rakshak” portal or call 14447 to report damages caused by the unseasonal rains.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, along with other key ministers and senior officials, participated in the review meeting.

