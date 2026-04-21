People will give befitting reply to those who derailed bill on women”s quota: Odisha CM

Rourkela: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday lambasted the Congress, days after the Centre’s bid to implement 33 per cent women’s reservation in legislatures in 2029 was derailed in the Lok Sabha, saying people will give a befitting reply to the party at the right time.

Addressing an event here in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, the chief minister held the Congress and its allies responsible for “denying women reservation in the legislatures”.

“The people of India are simple, but they are ‘swabimani’ (proud). They will certainly give a befitting reply to those who obstructed making provision for women’s reservation,” Majhi said.

While noting that the “Adi Paraba-2026” event graced by President Murmu was “not a political platform”, the chief minister said he remembers how the President was “treated in our neighbouring state”.

“The incident caused great pain, not only to the people of Odisha, but also of the entire country,” Majhi said.

He was referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in early March, accusing President Droupadi Murmu of speaking “on the BJP’s advice”, questioning her “silence on atrocities” against tribals in states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

Banerjee’s unusually sharp remarks had come hours after Murmu, during a visit to north Bengal, questioned the pace of development among tribals in parts of the state, and wondered whether the CM was “upset” as neither she nor any state minister was present to receive her.

Majhi had then written a letter to his West Bengal counterpart, expressing deep concern and condemning the incident.

The Odisha chief minister projected President Murmu as the symbol of tribal and women’s empowerment.

“Today, we have before us the greatest example of women and tribal empowerment. She is the first President of India from the tribal community and also a woman,” Majhi said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote tribals, he said, “India’s Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram is a tribal from Odisha. PM Modi and the BJP’s central leadership have given another tribal community representative the responsibility to serve Odisha as chief minister.”

The chief minister said the progress of the country is not just about infrastructure, but also about the empowerment of every section of society.

He said the prime minister had brought a bill to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

“It would have started a new chapter in the empowerment of the poor, the deprived and common women of the country. But it was not passed due to political expediency. The women of the country will not forgive those who opposed the bill,” Majhi said.

The chief minister said the BJP government was committed to all-around development of western Odisha. “In Sundergarh district and the entire region, we are focusing on roads, drinking water, healthcare, education, sports, industrial growth and employment generation.”

The Chief Minister said that Rourkela represents Odisha’s industrial strength, cultural diversity, and sporting excellence.

The projects President Murmu launched Tuesday in Rourkela will enhance the city’s smart infrastructure, tourism, and educational opportunities.