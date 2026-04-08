Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday launched 36 industrial projects worth Rs 40,811 crore, which are expected to generate 59,000 jobs, officials said.

Of the 36 projects, Majhi inaugurated 11 industrial units and laid foundation stones for 25 others in the presence of senior officials and industry leaders.

The projects span sectors including green energy equipment, metal and downstream industries, textiles and apparel, plastics, tourism, agriculture and food processing, defence manufacturing, IT, automobiles, and cement.

Before launching the projects, the chief minister held a roundtable with leading industrialists from across the country and assured them of all necessary facilities — land, power, water, connectivity, and timely approvals.

“We have a dedicated team to facilitate industries to set up their projects in the state. If there is any difficulty, the industries may directly take up the matter with the Chief Minister’s Office for immediate resolution,” Majhi told industrialists and urged them to expand existing units in the state and help grow small-scale industries around their projects.

Addressing a public meeting at Bhuinpur near Begunia in Khurda district, Majhi asserted that Odisha is no longer merely a “state of potential” but is now actively experiencing the touch of prosperity.

“This is a new and significant chapter in the golden journey of ‘Samruddha Odisha’,” he said.

Majhi highlighted that in the last 18 20 months, the government has laid foundations and inaugurated 109 projects worth nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore, creating 1,76,000 jobs.

In a post on X, the CMO said, “A new chapter has been added to Odisha’s industrial landscape. Reiterating the state government’s commitment to providing all kinds of administrative support to industrialists along with further strengthening the industrial infrastructure in the state, the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 36 industrial projects worth Rs 40,811 crore at Bhubaneswar, Khordha. These projects have created a new chapter of employment opportunities for over 59,000 people.”