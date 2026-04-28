Bhubaneswar: The Revenue and Disaster Management department of Odisha government has issued fresh instructions to all District Collectors for disposal of all pending abatement and land record correction cases by May 30.

The department has also directed Collectors to submit detailed reports in the prescribed format by June 15. In a letter to district administrations, Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee stressed the need for prompt action to update land pattas and Records of Rights (RoR) in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The department noted that despite earlier directives, many cases related to land revenue waivers and record corrections remain pending, delaying the regular updating of land records. To clear the backlog, collectors have been asked to fix monthly targets and ensure necessary corrections through tehsildars.

As per the directive, Sub-Collectors will supervise the process, while Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) will review progress every two months. The Board of Revenue will conduct quarterly reviews and submit consolidated reports to the department. The government has also expressed concern that outdated records may lead to unauthorised or disputed sale of land already acquired. Collectors have therefore been directed to expedite all pending abatement proposals and carry out timely record corrections in cases recommended by Land Acquisition Officers (LAOs). The state government said the move is aimed at ensuring transparent, efficient and accountable revenue administration through timely updating of land records and proper implementation of land acquisition procedures.