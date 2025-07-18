Bhubaneswar: Opposition Congress Friday announced it will observe ‘Shraddhanjali Divas’ across Odisha July 24, marking the ‘Ekadasah’ (11th-day post-death ritual) of the deceased Fakir Mohan Autonomous College girl student.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das made the announcement following meeting with party’s Public Affairs Committee in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing a joint press meet along with leaders of seven other political parties, Das Friday said that July 24, marking the 11th day since the victim’s death, will be observed as ‘Shraddhanjali Divas’ across the state to pay tribute to the young student and other women who have lost their lives due to atrocities and systemic failures.

“Our women leaders will lead the observance. We appeal to all educational institutions, including colleges and universities, to observe a two-minute silence in memory of the victims and in demand for justice,” Das said.

“We also request all mothers and sisters across Odisha to observe a one-minute silent prayer at home on that day.”

Reiterating the party’s demands, Das called for the formation of a Women’s Commission, a high-level judicial probe, and the resignation of the Chief Minister over the incident.

He further announced that the Congress will set up a Women’s Grievance Cell, where women across the state can register complaints.

“Congress will make every effort to support the complainants and address their issues seriously,” he added.

AICC Odisha In-charge Ajay Lallu, who was also present, extended full support to the state unit’s agitation plans and criticized the state government for failing to ensure women’s safety.

Similarly, the principal Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday announced that the party will hold RDC (Revenue Divisional Commissioner)-level demonstrations at headquarters of the three Revenue divisions in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur demanding judicial probe into the FM college incident July 21.

