Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday directed all the Universities and Colleges in the State to start online teaching for students of intermediate year/semester starting from July 13, 2020.

In a letter, Higher Education Department Secretary Saswat Mishra asked the higher education institutions to set up a helpline for teachers to frequently contact students telephonically to counsel them in this crisis. This will also help students regarding queries on various matters such as online teaching, examinations, projects and assignments and scholarships. This apart, issue of books to students from library shall be facilitated.

Meanwhile, as per the letter, students can get books from library.

Government universities and colleges shall carry out their official work, (except teaching in physical classroom mode and running of hostels) with 50% employees’ strength from July 1 to August 31, the letter read.

The head of the HEls shall decide the roster arrangement of all teachers, officers and non-teaching employees to ensure that only 50% of employees attend office/duty on any given day.

Moreover, the concerned department also asked HEIs to complete evaluation/ alternative evaluation of Final Year/ Semester students and publish their results by August 31, 2020.

PNN