Cuttack: The Commissionerate police Monday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in illegal gun trade.

Following the arrest, the cops seized three pistols, one revolver with 12 live cartridges along with a couple of two-wheelers and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons.

The accused were identified as Prakash Behera alias Babua (42) from Shaikh Bazar locality under Lalbagh Police Station in Cuttack; Pyarimohan Das alias Pintu (41) and Mihir Kumar Rai (39) from Jagatsinghpur district.

According to a police source, the accused used to import guns and ammunition from Bihar’s Munger.

“They have confessed that they were planning to loot vehicles carrying ATM cash in the coming days,” the source said.

Police informed that there are several cases registered against the accused at various police stations in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.

