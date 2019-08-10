New Delhi: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Saturday, reiterated its stand for appointing Rahul Gandhi as national president of the party during Central Working Committee meeting held at Congress headquarters here.

After attending the meeting, OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik said that we have already passed a resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi to be the party president.

However, former MP Pradeep Majhi said that the president must be a youngster. The party should appoint a young leader to lead the party.

It is to be mentioned here that the Central Working Committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) held a meeting here to appoint party president as Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the top post in the party after Congress’ defeat in general elections.