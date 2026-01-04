Sambalpur: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Sunday met migrant workers from West Bengal in Odisha’s Sambalpur and expressed concern over “parallel policing” in some states where Bengali labourers were allegedly being asked by private persons to provide their identity proof, urging law enforcement agencies to stop the practice.

Chowdhury, a five-time former MP from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, also assured the migrant workers that the Congress was with them.

“I met some Bengali migrant workers here and told them that Congress is with them. I also informed them that the matter has been taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Chowdhury told reporters.

He expressed concern over the killing of 30-year-old Jewel Rana, a Bengali-speaking migrant worker from Murshidabad’s Jangipur, in Sambalpur last month following an altercation over a ‘bidi’. It was also alleged that the assailants had asked Rana to show his Aadhaar card, suspecting him to be a Bangladeshi infiltrator, a charge denied by the local police.

“There is a parallel policing system in some states, as private persons are asking migrant workers to show their identity proof. This must be stopped, and the police should ensure that no one is harassed by the goons because of their suspicion that a migrant worker might be a Bangladeshi infiltrator,” Chowdhury said.

The former Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said that he has raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chowdhury also said that he was planning to bring the matter to the notice of President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Odisha, Sambalpur MP and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“I will fight for the safety of Bengali migrant workers working in different states,” the Congress leader said.

He also met local Congress leaders and urged them to remain alert to prevent such incidents in future.

Chowdhury also met Northern Range Inspector General Himanshu Kumar Lal and Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo during his one-day visit to Sambalpur.

“The local police have taken prompt action and arrested the accused persons within six hours of the incident. The police will also file a charge sheet very soon and ensure that the accused are punished,” Lal told reporters after meeting Chowdhury.

Lal said that the police have been working with the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ for such incidents and conducting regular patrolling in vulnerable areas.

The police have also launched an awareness campaign, urging them not to take the law into their hands, he said.

Accompanied by some Congress leaders from neighbouring West Bengal, where assembly elections are due this year, Chowdhury visited Dhanipali in Ainthapali police station area and met some Bengali-speaking migrant workers.

They also visited the place where Rana was hacked to death on December 24 last year.

During his interaction with the migrant workers, Chowdhury enquired about their well-being and asked them not to worry about their safety in Odisha.

Chowdhury said that the people of West Bengal and Odisha have centuries-old cordial relations.

Thousands of workers from West Bengal work in Odisha and vice-versa, he said.

“However, now the situation is taking a negative turn in the name of Bangladeshi infiltration. Migrant workers from West Bengal are being subjected to atrocities, violence, and murders. This is not acceptable to both states,” he said.

The Congress leader said that migrant workers move to other states seeking livelihood and their intention should not be suspected.

“Please do not consider all Bengali-speaking people as Bangladeshi,” he added.

PTI