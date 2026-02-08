Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress will support the nationwide strike and shutdown call 12 February given by 10 central trade unions against the Centre’s four labour codes, Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said.

The strike call was issued by the All India Trade Union Congress, and the party will extend full support across the state, Das Added.

He alleged the Centre has scrapped welfare measures and introduced labour policies that hurt workers, and said the Congress has been holding nationwide protests, demonstrations and hunger strikes over the issues.

Das also accused the Odisha government of mismanagement in seed supply, fertiliser distribution and paddy procurement, saying it has pushed farmers into hardship.

He said the PCC has directed district Congress units to ensure party leaders and workers, down to the grassroots level, support the strike in Odisha.