Koraput: A man and his wife lost their lives in a forest in Odisha’s Koraput district after coming in contact with a live wire, suspected to have been laid by poachers to target wild animals, police said Wednesday.

Balaram Galel and his wife Bala ran a roadside tea stall, and went to the forest in the Nandapur police station area Monday evening to get firewood, they said.

When they did not return home, their family and neighbours started searching for them.

“They found the bodies in the forest entangled in live electric wires, apparently laid by poachers as animal traps,” a police officer said.

“The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examinations. Efforts are underway to arrest those responsible for laying the wires,” he said.

PTI