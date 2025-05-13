Koraput: A married couple from Jeypore in Koraput district has pledged to donate their bodies and organs to support research in a local medical college and chose to forgo traditional cremation rituals to help save trees for environmental conservation.

The couple, identified as Gouri Prasad Pattnayak, 58, and Kavita Pattnayak, 40, said they were driven by humanitarian values and a shared commitment to society and nature.

“Once I attended a blood donation camp and that channelled my perspective towards helping others and conserving the environment,” Gouri Prasad said. He added that the local medical college lacks donated bodies for practical training, creating difficulties for students.

“Cremation requires a lot of wood, which I wanted to avoid to save trees. So my wife and I decided to donate our bodies and organs after death. This will fulfil both of our goals.”

The couple was honoured by the Pratima Ambika Trust for their socially and environmentally conscious decision.

PNN