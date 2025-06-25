Bhadrak: A couple in Bhadrak district has allegedly been ostracised by fellow villagers for converting to Christianity.

They alleged that they have been facing threats, harassment and social boycott.

The incident was reported from Kantia village under the Ganijang panchayat in Banta block.

Ritañjali Bai, 50, wife of Gouranga Bai, lodged a complaint with the Rural Police Station in Bhadrak June 18, stating that her family has been socially boycotted for over one and a half months.

According to her complaint, several villagers accused them of religious conversion and began imposing a social ban. They allegedly prevented the couple from cultivating their land, blocked access to roads and water, and threatened to kill them if they did not comply with their diktats.

Ritañjali also alleged that on June 16 night, over 100 people forcibly entered their house, hurled abuses, and warned them not to stay in the village.

She further claimed that the villagers demanded Rs 10,000 for a religious purification ritual to force them to renounce Christianity. A case (316/25) has been registered at the Rural Police Station following her complaint.

Ritañjali’s only son had died in 2023, after which she reportedly lost faith in Hindu deities and discarded all religious images from her home. She later attended Christian prayer meetings in nearby Nilok village and, according to her, both she and her husband recovered from illness after praying there.

However, she clarified that although she has faith in Jesus, the family has not formally converted to Christianity. Bhadrak Rural police station In-charge Dayanidhi Das said that this does not amount to official ostracism.

“A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the fi ndings,” he added.

PNN