Bhadrak/Sundargarh: Two persons were killed and more than 10 injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha, police said Monday.

Two youths died and one was seriously injured when the motorcycle in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Bhasma in Sundargarh district Sunday night, a police officer said.

The two deceased have been identified as Shubham Barik and Trilochan Seth. The seriously injured Bikas Naik has been taken to Rourkela Government Hospital. All three were residents of Bhedabahal, he said.

Angry over the accident, the locals blocked the road during the night and the road was cleared in the morning.

Around 10 people sustained minor injuries after a private bus rammed into a road divider near Bhadrak this morning. The bus was travelling from Abhana in Balasore district to Bhubaneswar.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a car suddenly swerved in front of the bus. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the bus driver lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into the divider.

The front portion of the bus was damaged in the crash. A few passengers who sustained minor injuries were immediately taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, they said.

