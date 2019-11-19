Bhubaneswar: As many as 15.65 lakh cases are pending in different courts in Odisha, Law Minister Pratap Jena said Tuesday.

Replying to a written question in the Assembly, the Minister informed that while 14,14,745 cases are pending in the lower courts till October 31 this year, 1,50,938 cases are pending in the Orissa High Court.

Replying to another written question, the Minister said as many as 21,659 cases are pending for 10 to 20 years and 3796 cases are under trial for over 20 years in the High Court.

Jena said the Orissa High Court is taking necessary steps for disposal of the pending cases.

While 14 judges’ posts are lying vacant in the Orissa High Court, 25 district judges, 34 senior civil judges and 89 civil judges posts are lying vacant in the state, said Jena.

He said the government is taking steps to fill up the vacant posts in the lower courts.

(IANS)