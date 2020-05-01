Bhubaneswar: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Odisha increased to 149 Friday. In an update on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, the I & PR Department said that four new positive cases have been reported from Jajpur district.

Earlier in the day, two positive coronavirus cases emerged from Bolangir district while another one was found in Balasore district.

“5th Health Update, 1st May, 2020: One New Positive Case in Jajpur – 35 yr Female, Basudevpur (Contact case in containment zone). Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 149,” Information and Public Relations Department tweeted.

5th Health Update, 1st May, 2020 One New Positive Case in Jajpur

35 yr Female, Basudevpur (Contact case in containment zone) Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 149 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 1, 2020

4th Health Update, 1st May, 2020 One New Positive Case in Jajpur

30 yrs Male, Beherapatana (Kolkata returnee. In containment area)

All Jajpur cases today are asymptomatic. Total Positive Case: 148 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 1, 2020

4th Health Update, 1st May, 2020 One New Positive Case in Jajpur

30 yrs Male, Beherapatana (Kolkata returnee. In containment area)

All Jajpur cases today are asymptomatic. Total Positive Case: 148 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 1, 2020

3rd Health Update, 1st May, 2020 Two New Positives in Jajpur

(Both in containment areas) 55 yrs Male, Birajapur

Kolkata Returnee 75 yrs Female, Katikata

Contact of Kolkata returnee Total Positive Cases: 147 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 1, 2020

2nd Health Update, 1st May, 2020 Two Positive Cases in Bolangir, Lekharia Village. 22 yrs Male & 18 yrs Male

(Returned from Tamil Nadu) Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Cases: 145 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 1, 2020

First Health Update, 1st May, 2020 One New Positive in Balasore

58 yrs Male (Kolkata returnee. Asymptomatic)

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total positive cases-143 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 1, 2020

According to state government data as of Friday evening, 149 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 93 cases are active, 55 have recovered and one person died.